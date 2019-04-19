Gwyneth Paltrow Throws Kate Hudson a Surprisingly Low-Key 40th Birthday Bash

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 2:57 PM

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow

Kate Hudson is celebrating her 40th birthday in the best way possible.

The birthday girl is kicking off the festivities with a quick yoga class and coffee at Alfred's Tea, thanks to her best friend Gwyneth Paltrow. It all started on Friday morning, when the Goop founder took Hudson to a yoga class in Brentwood, before heading over to the popular cofffee shop, where friends and family of the actresses waited. 

Erin Foster documented the entire surprise party on her Instagram Story, which shows a shocked Kate walk into the store where people like Goldie Hawnand Kurt Russellwaited in silly hats. At one point Kate says, "You scared the s--t out of me."

40 Fascinating Facts About Kate Hudson's Life and Career

Gwyneth shared a photo of their low-key celebrations with the caption: "Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson. You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much."

Kate Hudson

The mom is going into her fourth decade of life with a happy and healthy life. On Wednesday, the mother-of-three revealed she is almost at her goal weight, six months after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose. "Okay my friends, wanted to share! I'm a couple lbs from goal weight! I've done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I've taken my time, I've stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it's an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it's anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat I digress...," she announced to fans on Instagram Wednesday. 

Moreover, the star says she "ain't done yet!"

And it's definitely likely that the celebrations aren't done yet either. The Almost Famous star and her friends are known for their fun-filled gatherings, so there's more to come!

