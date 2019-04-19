Louis Tomlinson Returns to the Studio One Month After Sister's Death

Sometimes the "Little Things" bring some much needed joy.

On Friday morning, Louis Tomlinson returned to Instagram for the first time since his sister Félicité Tomlinson's death.

In two pictures seen on the social media site, the former One Direction member was spotted in the studio with friends as he held a guitar and then put on some headphones.

"Studio," the 27-year-old captioned the shots. He would also post a song he was listening to on Instagram Stories. The track was DMA's "Lay Down" from the album Hills End.

As you likely could have guessed, fans were more than excited to see the singer back in the studio.