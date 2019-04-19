These Sex Education Bloopers With Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield Will Make Your Day

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 12:20 PM
In the mood to laugh? Then revisit Sex Education with these most excellent bloopers.
The video below features Sex Education stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Alistrair Petrie and other cast members flubbing lines, dropping books, getting the giggles and making all kinds of sexual allusions.
"What the f—k am I saying?" Anderson laughs when messes up a line.
And then there's a scene where Butterfield flips the words in his line. "I might have said something about giving chinchillas blowjobs," he says. Wait. That's not right.
Click the video above to see the rest of the bloopers.
Sex Education season one is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant ordered a second season of the British comedy consisting of eight episodes.
"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," creator Laurie Dunn said in a statement. "I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."
Hear more from Butterfield and Anderson about their desire to do Sex Education in the video up top.
