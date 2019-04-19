Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Split: Revisit Their Romance

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Another breakup has hit Hollywood.
It seems things weren't pitch perfect for former co-stars Skylar Astin and Anna Camp because they have confirmed their separation after more than two years of marriage.
"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin told E! News in a joint statement on Friday. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."
Fans suspected things may have gone sour after they stopped sharing photos of each other on social media. The pair's story began when they first met on the set of the hit 2012 comedy, Pitch Perfect, and became friends. "We were friends first and just hit it off," the actress later told Glamour in 2014.
However, it didn't take Astin long to realize Camp was special to him. "I knew the second I met her that I wanted to know her, and I just wanted to be in her life. I knew that," Skylar told PopSugar ahead of their September wedding in 2016. "I never saw an end of wanting to be in her life, so to say that it's love at first sight, there's some truth to that."
While their sweet love story is unfortunately ending, fans can take a walk down memory lane with E!'s gallery below:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pitch Perfect Meeting
The couple met on the set of the 2012 movie, but were just friends at first. "We were friends first and just hit it off," Anna told Glamour in 2014. "He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."
Splash News
Start of the Relationship
Anna also shared that she was initially a little hesitant about the romance. "He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, 'Do you want to go on a date?'" Anna recalled in Glamour. "I remember thinking, Well, he's younger than me. He's five years younger. He's 26, and I'm 31. But I was like, 'You know what? OK! Let's do it, let's see.' He's literally my best friend."
Splash News
Love at First Sight
Back in 2016, Skylar dished about being in love with Anna at first sight. "I knew the second I met her that I wanted to know her, and I just wanted to be in her life. I knew that," Skylar told PopSugar. "I never saw an end of wanting to be in her life, so to say that it's love at first sight, there's some truth to that. I think that I just can't imagine my life without her, so there's nothing I'd rather do than marry her."
Instagram
Popping the Question
The couple shared their exciting engagement news in Jan. 2016. "I asked. She said yes!!" Skylar told his Instagram followers. Anna then followed up his post by writing, "He asked. I said YES!!!!"
Instagram
Joint Bachelor-Bachelorette Party
To celebrate their upcoming wedding, the couple had a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with their closest friends and family.
Instagram
Just Married!
The couple tied the knot in Sept. 2016. Anna and Skylar then celebrated by going on a honeymoon in Europe.
Instagram
First Wedding Anniversary
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Sept. 2017 and sent love to each other on Instagram.
"Happy first Anniversary to my sweet heart best friend laughing loving crying hugging kissing soul mate. Let's keep dancing together...@skylarastin," Anna wrote along with a photo of the couple from their wedding.
Skylar also posted a sweet wedding pic along with the caption, "Exactly one year ago I married the woman of my dreams. Thank you for being a dream come true every day. I'll walk anywhere with you baby."
Instagram
Two Years Together
In honor of their second wedding anniversary, the couple headed back to where they said "I do." "One more night till two years allllright!" the actress wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "At the spot where we tied the knot."
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Calling It Quits
After two and a half years of marriage, the pair announced their split. "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin told E! News in a joint statement. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM