"Book It!" Kristin Cavallari Decides a Tropical Vacation Will "Spice" Up Her Marriage to Jay Cutler

Can Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get back on the same page?

On Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss realized she needed to make more time for her husband. This revelation came about after Kristin was pitched a new (and likely time consuming) business opportunity.

Specifically, Kristin was invited to launch an additional pop-up shop in California. Not only would this pop-up shop expand Cavallari's business presence in California, but the location would allow her business to be associated with other top brands.

"It's just one of those opportunities that I can't pass on," Kristin stated in a confessional. "Of course, that means I'm not going to have as much time as maybe I'd hoped. And, you know, it's just more time that takes away from my relationship and my family and everything else going on in my life."