Gia Giudice Speaks Out After Dad Joe's Deportation Appeal Is Denied

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 10:20 AM

With her famous father's fate looming, Gia Giudice has spoken.

Earlier this month, the Board of Immigration Appeals denied Joe Giudice's deportation appeal, a decision he learned by mail, a source explained to E! News. Back in October 2018, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ordered that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's longtime husband be deported to his native Italy after serving just under three years in federal prison for fraud. Within a month, an appeal was filed

According to the source, Giudice's legal team has now filed a petition for the federal court to review the appeal decision. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, the source said, "Joe will get deported."

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal," the family's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. stated. "We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters."

The news has seemingly weighed on his oldest daughter, 18-year-old Gia, who took to social media with a message about her dad. 

"Pictures, memories, and hope is the only thing that has gotten my family this far," the teenager captioned a photo of herself as a child with Joe. "We are fighters but my father is someone who is one of the most important people in my life. not a day goes by where we don't love you, miss you, and fight for you with all our hearts. you will be home with us soon daddy. I love you so much. #bringjoehome."

Gia also re-shared a plea for President Donald Trump to pardon her father. 

Ahead of Easter, Teresa shared a throwback photo of Joe decorating eggs with their kids. As her captioned read, "Days like this I love having photos."

