Leslie Jones Failing to Explain the Connection Between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Is Hilarious

Is there anything better than watching a new episode of Game of Thrones? Yes, it's Leslie Jones watching a new episode of Game of Thrones. That's right, Game of Jones is back on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Jones, an Emmy nominee for her work on Saturday Night Live, is a big Game of Thrones fan. Like, really big. Look how happy she was meeting the cast at the Emmys back in 2016. So the final season of Game of Thrones wouldn't be complete without us watching her watch it.

Did they change the title sequence just for her? Yes, apparently, because "they knew that I was going to get that ass," Jones said.

"What ass?...Game of Thrones is confusing enough without you immediately saying you have to get that ass," Seth Meyers said.