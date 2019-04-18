Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear to Host Live Recreation of The Jeffersons and All in the Family

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 9:00 PM

Jimmy Kimmel is planning to host a serious night of TV nostalgia. 

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host is teaming up with Norman Lear for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In the Family and The Jeffersons, a live, 90-minute prime time special that will air May 22 and will recreate episodes of the two sitcoms. 

Kimmel and Lear will host the special, which will feature an impressive roster of stars playing the classic sitcom characters. Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Justin Theroux will executive produce, and famed sitcom director James Burrows will direct. 

Here's the current cast list for the one-night-only event: 

Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker

Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker

Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson

Wanda Sykes as Louise Jefferson 

Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic

Will Ferrell as Tom Willis

Justina Machado as Florence Johnston 

More cast will be announced later. 

"The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear. To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved," said Jimmy Kimmel in a statement. 

"They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the ‘70s and would not work today," Lear said. "We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting All in the Family and The Jeffersons, the timelessness of human nature. I cannot wait to see what these glorious performers make in our time of these indelible characters, and I couldn't be more grateful for Jimmy Kimmel, Sony and ABC for their collective willingness to conceive and pursue this never-been-done-before event." 

All in the Family ran from 1971 to 1979, and The Jeffersons ran from 1975 to 1985. 

The special will air Wednesday, May 22 on ABC. 

