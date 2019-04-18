Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Dark Side of Performing Her Music: ''It's Hell''

The one thing that makes Ariana Grande different from the rest is the fact that she's open and honest with her fans.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer kept things real when a fan tweeted, "Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you." While many expected the "Thank U, Next" crooner to agree with her Arianator, she revealed that's not always the case.

"Making it is healing," she replied in a since-deleted tweet (which was captured by several fan accounts). "Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell."

Swiftly after she commented on the post, fans rushed by her side to show an overwhelming amount of support. Many told her they "wouldn't be mad" if she ended up canceling the rest of her Sweetener tour. However, despite feeling "confused and tired," she was adamant that she "won't do that."

When a fan asked if touring was good for her health, Ari responded, "I don't think it is."