Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Dark Side of Performing Her Music: ''It's Hell''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

The one thing that makes Ariana Grande different from the rest is the fact that she's open and honest with her fans.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer kept things real when a fan tweeted, "Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you." While many expected the "Thank U, Next" crooner to agree with her Arianator, she revealed that's not always the case.

"Making it is healing," she replied in a since-deleted tweet (which was captured by several fan accounts). "Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell."

Swiftly after she commented on the post, fans rushed by her side to show an overwhelming amount of support. Many told her they "wouldn't be mad" if she ended up canceling the rest of her Sweetener tour. However, despite feeling "confused and tired," she was adamant that she "won't do that."

When a fan asked if touring was good for her health, Ari responded, "I don't think it is."

Read

Ariana Grande Says She "Didn't Mean to Startle" Fans With PTSD Brain Scan

"honestly. it's been v hard. i have [so much] on my mind and it's so heavy," the "God Is a Woman" songstress shared. "but i'm trying hard." She added in another tweet, "i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don't have anything. love u."

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

This revelation comes off the heels of Grande's ground-breaking 2019 Coachella performance (she's the youngest headliner for the festival).

More recently, the 25-year-old actress opened up about her mental health struggles. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she revealed the "terrifying" levels of PTSD she had after getting a brain scan.

"Didn't mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy," she wrote a day after sharing her brain scan picture. "It just blew me away. I found it informative and interesting and wanted to encourage ya'll to make sure you check on your brains / listen to your bodies / take care of yourselves too."

She continued, "I love science and seeing the physical reality of what's going on in there was incredible to me. I mean, I feel it all the time, but seeing it is totally different and super cool."

For Ari, when she feels ready and more "healed up," she wants to talk more openly about her PTSD. "I am constantly working on my health / learning how to process pain (aren't we all). Everyday is different but I'm doing my best."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Twitter , Celebrities , , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

E!'s at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

B2K Makes a "Seasoned" Come Back at "The Millennium Tour"

Cardi B & Offset's Steamiest Moments From "Clout"

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

All the Hidden Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing About Her New Music

Beyonce, Hold Up, Lemonade

Beyoncé Is Finally Releasing Lemonade’s Audio Across All Platforms, So Get in Formation

8 Things We Learned from Beyonce's "Homecoming" Film

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

Cardi B Straddles Offset in Hot and Heavy "Clout" Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.