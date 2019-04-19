Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Raise your hand if you're a fan of Nike.
OK, so now that everyone in the room has raised their hands, we have some good news we think you'll enjoy. Nordstrom Rack is currently having an all things Nike flash sale and let us tell you: It's a good one. It's not one of those limited items, limited stock scenarios.
Nope, this sale includes 18 pages stocked with discounted goodness. Literally anything you would ever want from Nike is there. There's tons of bright sneakers, load of leggings, sweatpants and so much more. The sale ends at midnight PT on April 20, so best to get on it ASAP.
A classic black sneaker goes with everything.
For you swimmers out there, this logo version is trendy and practical.
This zip-up works well in any activity-oriented scenario.
Article continues below
Hot-pink flip-flops for $15? Sign us up.
We love a subtle pink Nike swoosh.
This logo gym tank is the ideal workout top.
Article continues below
You can never have too many sports bras.
Haven't you heard? Slides are in, especially these pastel pink ones.
SHOP NOW: $17 at Nordstrom Rack
We'd wear these leggings all weekend long, working out or not.
Article continues below
More black sneakers? We'll take 'em.
This neon-pastel active jacket is so trendy, is it not?
We're always here for a well-fitting pair of sweatpants.
Article continues below
Need a new backpack? This one's only $35.
Trade in your leggings for these short shorts on extra-hot days.
These low-tops are only made better by the pastel pink.
Article continues below
Sleek black joggers are so versatile.
Snuggle up post-workout in this fleece hoodie.
SHOP NOW:
$65 $30 at Nordstrom Rack
Ah, the classic swoosh cap. It's a favorite of dads and fashion girls alike.
Article continues below
Crop tops are cute for working out and lounging in. Bonus points for the neon.
SHOP NOW:
$35 $24 at Nordstrom Rack
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?