Check Out the Best Looks to Ever Grace the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 5:00 AM
Ready, set, roll out the red carpet!
The first of May is right around the corner and that can only mean one thing—it's time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Honoring the artists whose music topped Billboard charts all year along, this year's star-studded ceremony promises to be bigger than ever. (Have you heard the one and only Kelly Clarkson is hosting?)
But aside from all the live performances, which include the Jonas Brothers, BTS with Halsey, and Sam Smith, plus an appearance from Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, pop culture lovers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Hollywood rocks to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's belly-baring gown or Chrissy Teigen's striped Balmain jumpsuit, the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet is always haven for stars ready to take a style risk.
Check out our gallery below to see the celebs who have nailed their Billboard Music Awards looks over the years:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nails it at the 2018 ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hot mama alert! The Step Up star set the red carpet on fire in this leather mini-dress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC
In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Only one word comes to mind after seeing the Julien MacDonald ensemble the singer rocked in 2018: Flawless!
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
The Bravo patriarch turned heads for all the right reasons during the 2018 ceremony.
David Becker/Getty Images
There's something so white hot about the Hamel ensemble the actress sported in 2016.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Yup, she's indeed a silver siren in this textured Rami Al Ali confection back in 2013.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Don't cha wish you could pull off this daring look, which The Masked Singer judge rocked to the 2017 event.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The songstress makes a regal entrance at the 2013 show in this expertly draped pearl Pavoni by Mikael D. gown.
We can't wait to see how Hollywood delivers this year!
