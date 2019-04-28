Check Out the Best Looks to Ever Grace the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Ready, set, roll out the red carpet!

The first of May is right around the corner and that can only mean one thing—it's time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Honoring the artists whose music topped Billboard charts all year along, this year's star-studded ceremony promises to be bigger than ever. (Have you heard the one and only Kelly Clarkson is hosting?)

But aside from all the live performances, which include the Jonas Brothers, BTS with Halsey, and Sam Smith, plus an appearance from Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, pop culture lovers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Hollywood rocks to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's belly-baring gown or Chrissy Teigen's striped Balmain jumpsuit, the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet is always haven for stars ready to take a style risk.