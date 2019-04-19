Paris Hilton's Outrageous Coachella Looks Through the Years

Paris Hilton and Coachellabelong together.

After more than a decade of attending, the famous socialite has become synonymous with the annual event—and so has her bold festival fashion.

The star has been dubbed by some as the Coachella queen and, as any matriarch knows, you have to dress for the job. Such has been the case for the 38-year-old mogul, who has become a mainstay of the event, whether alongside her famous sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild or on the arm of her man at the moment.

No matter who she has with her, the star is always dressed to impress with her one-of-a-kind Paris Hilton flair.