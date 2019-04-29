Happy Birthday, Jay Cutler! Here's 6 Times Kristin Cavallari's Husband Made Us Fall in Love With Him

Need a charismatic extra set of hands to help you pack for a big move? How about a dedicated animal lover to tend to the flock while you're at the office? A tall, dark and handsome former NFL pro to surprise you with baked goods on a special occasion, perhaps?

Lucky for Kristin Cavallari, her wisecracking stay-at-home hubby Jay Cutler is all of the above and then some. And since his birthday is today (the father of three rings in 36 on Monday, April 29) we're celebrating another year of Jay with an ode to his winning personality. Not to mention his style advice:

"Which one do you think?" his wife asks midway through the montage video above, which manages to sum up the crux of Jay's supportive charm in less than five minutes. She's holding up two knitted sweaters, one with a turtleneck and the other without. It hardly takes her husband two seconds to come up with an answer.

"Right. It's pretty cold out," Jay tells her confidently. "Do people know that I style you?"

Kristin insists he's giving himself too much credit. But Very Cavallari fans might remember that Jay goes on to literally assist her in pulling the turtleneck on over her head, so his implication doesn't feel too far off in the end.