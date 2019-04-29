Happy Birthday, Jay Cutler! Here's 6 Times Kristin Cavallari's Husband Made Us Fall in Love With Him

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 5:00 AM
Need a charismatic extra set of hands to help you pack for a big move? How about a dedicated animal lover to tend to the flock while you're at the office? A tall, dark and handsome former NFL pro to surprise you with baked goods on a special occasion, perhaps?
Lucky for Kristin Cavallari, her wisecracking stay-at-home hubby Jay Cutler is all of the above and then some. And since his birthday is today (the father of three rings in 36 on Monday, April 29) we're celebrating another year of Jay with an ode to his winning personality. Not to mention his style advice:
"Which one do you think?" his wife asks midway through the montage video above, which manages to sum up the crux of Jay's supportive charm in less than five minutes. She's holding up two knitted sweaters, one with a turtleneck and the other without. It hardly takes her husband two seconds to come up with an answer.
"Right. It's pretty cold out," Jay tells her confidently. "Do people know that I style you?"
Kristin insists he's giving himself too much credit. But Very Cavallari fans might remember that Jay goes on to literally assist her in pulling the turtleneck on over her head, so his implication doesn't feel too far off in the end.
So to honor Jay on his big day, look back at the wilderness man's shining moments throughout the years in the video above! And be sure to check out his and Kristin's most swoon-worthy photos below while you're at it!
"New episode of @verycavallari is on tonight! Jay loves Sunday nights on E!"
The lovebirds enjoy a romantic dinner date at Flora Farms during a vacation to Cab San Lucas, Mexico.
"Working hard or hardly working? @verycavallari"
"Permanent vacation buddy."
"Turkey, leather, and wine."
"Wouldn't have done it without the to-go wine."
"Family photo."
"Met this guy 8 years ago today. Where does the time go?! ❤️."
"Sunday funday."
"My crew ❣️"
"Salt water kisses."
"Celebrating love last night!"
"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage with him."
"Birthday boiiiiiii . Yeah, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."
"Back to reality and only one photo of us sans kids. From my teenage years, to being married with 3 kids, Cabo will always be my fave."
"No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."
"My hot date to the @uncommonjames store launch party last night."
"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the past few months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking such great care of me and my family. Back home and this time we took Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL"
"Beard and all #MerryChristmas."
"Found this guy yesterday #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."
"And he's off...but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."
"These Montana sunsets though."
"Me and my wilderness man."
"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."
"This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life."
"Twinning."
"Happy anniversary to my man! I truly love him more and more everyday and there's no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with."
