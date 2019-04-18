Bella Thorne Packs on the PDA With a New Man: 5 Things to Know About Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne has been spotted spending time with someone new following her split from Mod Sun.

On Monday, April 15, the former Disney Star took to Instagram announce her breakup with the rapper, sharing a picture with Mod along with the message, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end." Now, photos have emerged of the 21-year-old actress getting close with Benjamin Mascolo this week while out together in San Diego.

E! News can confirm the pictures were taken on Wednesday, April 17, after her split from Mod. A rep for Bella also tells E! News that she and Mod were already broken up at the time.