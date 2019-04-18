How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Joe's Deportation Appeal Being Denied

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Teresa Giudice is focusing on her daughters in the wake of Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denial.

Back in November, one month after a court judge ruled that Joe is to be deported to his native Italy, the 46-year-old filed a last-minute appeal to fight the deportation order. Unfortunately for Joe, the Board of Immigration Appeals has now ruled against him.

"The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision," a source close to Joe tells E! News, adding that he had to learn about the board's decision by mail, since the process is "done entirely by mail."

Though the news is disappointing for Joe, who was released from prison and into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in March, he still has one last chance to avoid deportation.

Photos

Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey Family Drama, Season by Season

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal," the family's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. said in a statement. "We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters."

Read

Joe Giudice's Deportation Appeal Denied By ICE as Final Decision Still Looms

As we wait to hear more updates about Joe, E! News has learned how Teresa is reacting to the recent appeal denial.

"While he still has this next appeal pending, she has been mentally preparing to leave him," a source tells E! News. "She was taking it day by day and was hoping the decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals would not have turned out this way."

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

"She is extremely loyal and even when she probably should have divorced him before, she didn't," the insider adds. "Now it's like the decision might be made for her."

The source also tells E! News that, at the end of the day, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana "are her number one priority, so she wants what is best for them."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Joe Giudice , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories , Couples , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian KUWTK 1603

See Khloe Kardashian Go Off on Kourtney During Explosive Fight in Bali: ''The Bitch Complains for Hours!''

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer Reveals How Mike Caussin Is Recovering After Vasectomy

The Gifted

Is Your Favorite TV Show Already Canceled? Get the Scoop

Hilaria Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Praises Kim Basinger as She Gets Real About Being a Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian

Watch Kourtney Kardashian's Sisters Share Their Wildest Memories With the Birthday Girl

Kate Hudson, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Kate Hudson Reveals She's Almost at Her "Goal Weight" 6 Months After Giving Birth

Alison Brie

Alison Brie Goes Blonde: See Her New Hair

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.