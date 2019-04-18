Jana Kramer Reveals How Mike Caussin Is Recovering After Vasectomy

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Paging nurse Jana Kramer: Your husband may need some help this week.

According to Instagram Stories, Mike Caussin recently experienced a procedure some men are afraid to commit to. Oh yes, he got a vasectomy.

While some may be quick to hide in their bed and rest as they recover, Mike and Jana decided to document the recovery on Instagram Stories.

"So Mike got a vasectomy today and he's laying in the room with peas on his balls so I think it's kinda funny," the former One Tree Hill star joked. "You literally have peas on your balls."

"Damn right….I'm actually struggling," Mike added while holding a glass of wine. "I should drink some more of this."

Read

Jana Kramer & Carissa Culiner Get Very Candid About Parenting a Baby Boy During E!'s Mom2Mom Premiere!

What really tickled Jana is the fact that her husband wanted to take a certain medication to possibly relieve his symptoms.

Mike Caussin

Instagram

"I think the funniest thing about all of this is that he took my medicine—my strong medicine from my C-section when I had a baby cut out of me but yet he gets a little, little cut out of his balls," the co-founder of Moms And Babes Box shared.

"A little cut?" Mike added. "You should have seen that thing." LOL!

All joking aside, the former NFL player was able to play a game of Yahtzee before going to bed. And for those wondering if these two are done expanding their family, it's still to be determined.

"Mike will say if you asked us six months ago, we would have said hell no we're not having another kid," Jana previously shared with E! News. "We think we're done but we really want to adopt. That's been something I've always wanted to do, he's wanted to do."

The host of iHeartRadio's Whine Down  podcast added, "Right now, we don't have millions of dollars. We don't have nannies for days. We're moving into our house in Nashville this year. I do think we are done but I don't know."

Get well soon, Mike!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jana Kramer , Couples , , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Joe's Deportation Appeal Being Denied

Khloe Kardashian KUWTK 1603

See Khloe Kardashian Go Off on Kourtney During Explosive Fight in Bali: ''The Bitch Complains for Hours!''

The Gifted

Is Your Favorite TV Show Already Canceled? Get the Scoop

Hilaria Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Praises Kim Basinger as She Gets Real About Being a Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian

Watch Kourtney Kardashian's Sisters Share Their Wildest Memories With the Birthday Girl

Kate Hudson, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Kate Hudson Reveals She's Almost at Her "Goal Weight" 6 Months After Giving Birth

Alison Brie

Alison Brie Goes Blonde: See Her New Hair

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.