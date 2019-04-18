This New Relatively Nat & Liv Trailer Promises Fashion, Family, Kim Kardashian & More: Watch!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 10:00 AM

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Piersonare keeping it all in the family!

"We are fashion designers and cousins," Nat explains in this extra charming, extra clever, extra entertaining trailer for E!'s brand-new series Relatively Nat & Liv, premiering Sunday, June 2. "And we come from a really big family."

"I feel like in L.A., we're kind of known to be those glam girls," her cousin, business partner and BFF Liv chimes in, as footage of the duo hanging out with Kim Kardashian—and later posting super cute selfies with the KUWTK star to social media—rolls through the frame to back her up. But when the ladies are in Vancouver, "We can be ourselves," Liv continues, adding that "it's fun to wear no makeup" while in their home city.

"No makeup?" scoffs Nat's brother Joel Halcro. "Ha!"

Still, the Halcro-Pierson clan definitely keeps it real. The rest of Nat & Liv's new teaser video spotlights the pair's extended family during some wonderfully wholesome—and some ridiculously over-the-top—moments, from roller coaster rides to hair removal appointments to holiday photo shoots.

"At the end of the day, we're all family," Nat concludes.

Get to know the Halcro-Piersons—and see Nat and Liv share a secret handshake on the red carpet—in the trailer above!

