This New Relatively Nat & Liv Trailer Promises Fashion, Family, Kim Kardashian & More: Watch!

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Piersonare keeping it all in the family!

"We are fashion designers and cousins," Nat explains in this extra charming, extra clever, extra entertaining trailer for E!'s brand-new series Relatively Nat & Liv, premiering Sunday, June 2. "And we come from a really big family."

"I feel like in L.A., we're kind of known to be those glam girls," her cousin, business partner and BFF Liv chimes in, as footage of the duo hanging out with Kim Kardashian—and later posting super cute selfies with the KUWTK star to social media—rolls through the frame to back her up. But when the ladies are in Vancouver, "We can be ourselves," Liv continues, adding that "it's fun to wear no makeup" while in their home city.