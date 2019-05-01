From Rocketman to Aladdin: Which May 2019 Movie Release Are You Going to See in Theaters?

It's a new month, it's a new day, it's finally May!

Last month spring really started to blossom and we got a taste of warmer weather, new movies to see and Game of Thrones finally returned. Now, we're in a brand new month and there is even more to be excited about.

Memorial Day for example is just around the corner, which means summer is inching closer and we're so ready for it. Plus, May will bring numerous TV finales, the Met Gala and finger's crossed, some celebrity baby news.

What we can definitely count on this month however, are a bunch of new movies hitting theaters that you're going to want to see. There are thrillers, animated flicks, comedies and of course, romances and action films.

Beginning this week you can go to a theater near you and see something fun and new on the big screen.