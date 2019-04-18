Is The Real Housewives of New York City Actually Real? Dorinda Medley Says...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

Not all reality TV is real. We'll give you a minute to collect yourselves after that bombshell.

Kristin Cavallari hasn't been shy about revealing how things on The Hills were orchestrated. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kristin was asked about Whitney Port's revelations regarding that infamous scene involving Whitney, Lauren Conrad and a trip to Paris. She said it was before her time, so she's not sure if it was fake, but it wouldn't surprise her.

"I can tell you most of my stuff wasn't real," Kristin said. "I'm going to take that road and see that maybe it's true. I'm just happy that more people are finally coming out saying stuff isn't real because for the longest time it was only me. So, thank you Whitney."

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

In 2014, Audrina Patridge told E! News she and Kristin faked fights for the cameras.

"In the beginning, a lot of it was real. As it went on, it was very manipulated and guided and you're kinda put in these scenarios where you would show up and you didn't know what you were in for until you were there, and you wanted to run out but they lock the door on you," Audrina said. "I actually had to leave early for another event, we were there for about three hours and they were like, 'You can't leave until you and Kristin get into a fight.' So I'm like, 'Oh my God, Kristin!' Kristin's like, 'Let's do it.' I'm like, 'OK, c'mon.' It was about Justin [Bobby] and we did it and we got to leave. So, little things like that."

However, host Andy Cohen was quick to point out The Real Housewives of New York City is real.

"It's completely real," Dorinda Medley said. "The thing about the Housewives, I was saying, we all pretty much are the way we are on set as we are off set, or on air as we are off."

Andy said people often ask what the Real Housewives stars are like and he just tells them, "Turn on the show."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. and WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , The Hills , Kristin Cavallari , Entertainment , Apple News , Reality TV , Watch What Happens Live , TV , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Project Runway, Christian Siriano

What Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano Bring to Project Runway

Sesame Street, Game of Thrones

Elmo Ends Game of Thrones in Adorable Sesame Street Crossover

The Magicians, Jason Ralph

The Magicians Shocker: Why This Key Character Is Leaving the Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Meredith and DeLuca Accidentally Take a Big Step

Meredith Kicks DeLuca Out of Bed in "Grey's Anatomy" Sneak Peek

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Is Extra Heartbreaking Now That Michael Is Back

Wynonna Earp, Arrow, Greys Anatomy, Schitts Creek

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.