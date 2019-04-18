Joe Giudice's Deportation Appeal Denied By ICE as Final Decision Still Looms

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 6:07 AM
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Joe Giudice continues to wait to learn his fate.
A source close to Joe tells E! News, "The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision." He unfortunately had to learn about the board's decision by mail, since the process is "done entirely by mail," explains the source.
According to the insider, the reality star, born Giuseppe Giudice, has one final chance to avoid deportation. On Wednesday, the legal team for Joe filed a petition for the federal court to review of the appeals decisions. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, the source says, "Joe will get deported."
It's been nearly six months since the 46-year-old filed the last-minute appeal to fight the deportation order in November. He was only recently released into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) custody following a nearly three-year prison sentence.
"Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees," his family's attorney James Leonard Jr. said in a statement at the time. "His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him."
Teresa Giudicetalked about the possibility of her husband being deported on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.
"It's like starting a whole new life," she said. "And [her daughters have] been through so much already. So, I mean, I'm not doing a long-distance relationship. I'm just not doing it. I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens, I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing? It's not going to work. I'll be like, 'bye bye.'"
