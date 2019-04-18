Jason Momoa Just Shaved His Beard: See His New Look

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 5:32 AM

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

ABC/Rick Rowell

Jason Momoa, is that you? 

The Aquaman actor took to YouTube on Wednesday to share a video of himself shaving off his famous beard.

"I think 2012 is the last time I shaved," he said in the clip. 

As he said farewell to his facial hair, he also bid adieu to the characters who sported the look, including his Game of Thrones and DC roles.

"Goodbye Drogo. Goodbye Arthur Curry," he said.

 So, what led the star to buzz away his beard? Momoa suggested he was hoping to promote a healthier planet.  

"Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," he said. "And if we have a solution, I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that's aluminum."

We Can't Get Enough of Jason Momoa's Oscars Scrunchie

As Momoa continued to talk about recycling aluminum, he revealed he created his own line of canned water to help promote the cause.

 

"Aquaman is trying to do the best he can—for my kids, for your kids, for the world," he said. "Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. Love you guys."

Jason Momoa

YouTube

After cutting it all off, Momoa made a face that suggested it may take some time before he's used to his shaven self.

Watch the video to see him say goodbye to his beard.

