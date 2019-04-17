Stephanie Pratt Compares Heidi Montag to the "Devil" as Family Feud Wages On

Believe it or not, the drama between Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag is officially at an all-time high.

Case in point? Stephanie took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a few choice words for her estranged sister-in-law, likening the MTV reality TV star to the devil. Stephanie's tirade came in response to the latest podcast episode of Make Speidi Famous Again, where Spencer and Heidi discussed the trio's ongoing war of words at length.

Referencing the interest surrounding his and Stephanie's latest feud (and why he's reluctant to address it), Spencer shared, "It's like, ‘I know, I know. I have been living with this evil around me for a long time.' I already know. Like, this is news to everyone else... I'm not getting in an argument with people that are just making up lies. If it's completely not truthful, it's insanity. There's so many things I could say. It's not even worth it."

As for Stephanie's thoughts on the matter, she wrote online, "'Living with evil around you...' Well you are married to the devil..."