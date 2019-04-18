Western Trends to Try for Stagecoach 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 3:30 AM
One thing's for sure: People sure do love their country music.
It's no secret that the genre has become significantly more mainstream as of late, so more and more people are considering themselves to be fans. Just take Stagecoach (country music's biggest music festival), which happens to be taking place the last weekend of this month as an example.
It used to be that no one knew what it was, but these days everyone has a ticket. If you haven't been before, it's like a more low-key Coachella, but with a Western twist. The best part? The outfits obviously. Whether you plan to go full-out cowgirl or are just looking to add an authentic touch to your look, these must-haves will do the trick.
Stagecoach bound, or not, a pair of classic denim cutoffs will serve you well this spring.
A fitted denim shirt is great to layer over your crop top, but just as cute tucked into those short-shorts.
These contrast metallic booties are so rad we want to wear them IRL too.
A country music-themed graphic T-shirt is the perfect way to show off your fandom.
Tie this around your waist during the day and layer it up when it gets chilly out later.
A denim skirt is a flirty option you can pair with bikini tops, bodysuits and cropped tees.
We're so here for a fashion-girl take on snakeskin boots. You?
What is Stagecoach without a cowboy hat thrown in the mix?
Most of the crowd will be sporting cowboy boots. Only question is: Will you?
A western belt is chic with cutoffs, but also good cinched at the waist over a dress.
Give your cutoffs and T-shirt outfit a cowgirl twist with this fun fringe vest.
How much do you want to wear this wrap cardigan even after the concert is over?
If you want to take your festival 'fit to the next level, this crochet lace-up to will do it.
Add a western touch to your look with this lariat necklace.
Go big or go home with this sassy fringe mini.
A denim jacket is always a good buy, so why not snag this $30 one for the occasion?
Metallic Western boots are a hot trend in general RN.
