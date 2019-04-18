Western Trends to Try for Stagecoach 2019

One thing's for sure: People sure do love their country music.

It's no secret that the genre has become significantly more mainstream as of late, so more and more people are considering themselves to be fans. Just take Stagecoach (country music's biggest music festival), which happens to be taking place the last weekend of this month as an example.

It used to be that no one knew what it was, but these days everyone has a ticket. If you haven't been before, it's like a more low-key Coachella, but with a Western twist. The best part? The outfits obviously. Whether you plan to go full-out cowgirl or are just looking to add an authentic touch to your look, these must-haves will do the trick.