British Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Dead at 16

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 4:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mya-Lecia Naylor

Instagram

British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor has died at the age of 16.

Mya-Lecia was a rising star in England, where she starred on popular children's series Millie Inbetween and the popular show Almost Never.

In a statement to E! News, Alice Webb, Director at BBC Childrens said, "We are distraught and so terribly sad to hear the news about Mya. She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward."

Webb added, "She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans."

According to multiple outlets, the young teen died on April 7th, but the cause of death remains unclear. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Since the news of her death was announced on Wednesday, April 17, her former co-stars have spoken out about their sadness over the loss. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram that she was "shocked and sad" to hear that the "lovely" Mya-Lecia died. "She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl," the entertainer shared.

Mya-Lecia and Atack worked together on the set of Almost Never, which follows the lives of teen music stars. The show premiered early this year and was an immediate hit among CBBC viewers.

Our thoughts go out to the Naylor family during this difficult time. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anna Faris, PaleyFest 2018

Anna Faris Gets Candid About the "Intense Scrutiny" of Life in the Spotlight

"TIME" Magazine Releases 100 Most Influential People of 2019

Adam Levine, Real Estate, Home

Adam Levine Lists $47.5 Million Mansion: Go Inside the "Spectacular" Property

Cardi B & Offset's Steamiest Moments From "Clout"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Watch Meghan Markle Advocate for Gender Equality in Never-Before-Seen Video

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Solves the Mystery Surrounding Her and Kanye West's Bathroom Sinks

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

All the Hidden Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing About Her New Music

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.