Adam Levine Lists $47.5 Million Mansion: Go Inside the "Spectacular" Property

This house will be loved by a brand-new owner very soon.

E! News can confirm Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have put their Beverly Hills property up on the market for an impressive $47.5 million.

And guess what? The couple bought the property more than a year ago for $35.5 million. In other words, these two are about to make an impressive profit.

Kurt Rappaport of the Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent for the house that includes five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and is more than 10,000 square feet.

According to the listing on Zillow, this property is one of the "most spectacular homes in Beverly Hills, the perfect blend of Old Hollywood completely updated and remodeled with 2019 state-of-the-art amenities."