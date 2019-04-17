Adam Levine Lists $47.5 Million Mansion: Go Inside the "Spectacular" Property

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Westside Estate Agency
This house will be loved by a brand-new owner very soon.
E! News can confirm Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have put their Beverly Hills property up on the market for an impressive $47.5 million.
And guess what? The couple bought the property more than a year ago for $35.5 million. In other words, these two are about to make an impressive profit.
Kurt Rappaport of the Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent for the house that includes five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and is more than 10,000 square feet.
According to the listing on Zillow, this property is one of the "most spectacular homes in Beverly Hills, the perfect blend of Old Hollywood completely updated and remodeled with 2019 state-of-the-art amenities."
A chef's kitchen, screening room, gym and guest house make up just some of the space.
As for the backyard, an owner can enjoy a swimmer's pool, tennis court, putting green and outdoor kitchen/pizza oven for those who love entertaining.
Back in January 2019, E! News learned that Adam and Behati bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's estate for a cool $24 million.
The cost came at a huge discount in comparison to the original asking price of $45 million dollars.
Ben and Jennifer stopped living in the residence not long after they announced their separation, but continue to live in the Pacific Palisades community.
Adam continues to find huge success as one of The Voice coaches. He's also making new music with Maroon 5 and working on his fashion line for Kmart.
As for Behati, she remains one of the most successful models in the world. A true power couple just giving us #CoupleGoals.
