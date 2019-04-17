EXCLUSIVE!

Anna Faris Gets Candid About the "Intense Scrutiny" of Life in the Spotlight

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 5:00 PM

What would Anna Faris do for a Klondike bar?

The Mom star, who is partnering with Klondike to bring back the iconic "What Would You Do For a Klondike Bar?" campaign, is answering that question and much more in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I would get up at 3 a.m., ride a dragon, ride over here," the actress jokes with us. "I would change a hot light bulb. I would eat half of a lime with the peel on. I would clean the sink of a gas station toilet...I'm not gonna do the toilet, but the sink I could do, potentially."

Anna also tells E! News that when Klondike approached her to relaunch their iconic campaign she was "really excited" because she "ate a lot of Klondike growing up" and it felt like a great fit.

In addition to being an actress, podcast host and campaign spokesperson, Anna is also a mom to 6-year-old son Jack, who she shares with Chris Pratt. In her interview with E! News, Anna explains that it can be "tricky" living life in the public eye, especially with all of the feedback from social media.

"There's a lot of guilt being a parent, as we all know, and I think that you're always striving to do things correctly, whatever that is," she shares. "And I do think that when your navigation is under intense scrutiny...I'm just like, going to Tahiti with Klondike. I'm outta here!"

When asked about her son, Anna says that Jack is such a "sweet and happy kid."

"I'm so proud, he's really funny," she tells E! News. "At least, maybe all parents think that, because you go through those first years and you're so numb, like you've had a lobotomy because life is hell. So if they say something mildly amusing...you're like, 'Oh! What a kid!'"

As for what it's like co-parenting with Chris, Anna says she's "really proud" that they have a beautiful kid and she loves "where everything is going."

Take a look at the E! News videos above to see what else Anna had to say about her Klondike partnership, her family life and more!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

