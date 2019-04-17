Watch Meghan Markle Advocate for Gender Equality in Never-Before-Seen Video

Meghan Markle's good deeds date back to the days when she was simply known as a star in Suits.
So, it makes sense that the actress has transitioned into life as a royal so well. Her trips to areas like Delhi and Mumbai clearly provided the Duchess of Sussex with the experience that she would need once she married into the Royal Family. And now, the public is getting a look at those charitable trips in a never-before-seen video from World Vision.
In the brief video, the mommy-to-be details the need for proper restrooms in places of education so that teenage girls are able to attend class, even when on their menstrual cycle. "What we found is that the enrollment at this school went up three times as much once the latrines were build so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they're at school," she explains.
During these visits to schools, the future royal planted flowers, painted and danced with the young women.
Following her visit to Mumbai and Delhi in 2017, the actress published a lengthy opinion's article explaining the inequalities she witnessed. In the piece, Markle describes how "the stigma surrounding menstruation and lack of access to proper sanitation directly inhibit young women from pursuing an education."
"During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods, ill equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports, and without bathrooms available to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely. Furthermore, with minimal dialogue about menstrual health hygiene either at school or home due to the taboo nature of the subject, many girls believe their bodies are purging evil spirits, or that they are injured once a month; this is a shame-filled reality they quietly endure," the Duchess shares. "All of these factors perpetuate the cycle of poverty and stunt a young girl's dream for a more prolific future."
Meghan's work to aid the impoverished continues to be a driving force in her life. The Duchess quickly became involved in the philanthropic affairs of the royals as soon as she married Prince Harry early last year. Since then, the Duchess has been appointed vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust to help the Queen "highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls."
She recently spoke about her beliefs of feminism at an International Womens' Day panel, where she told the audience, "I've said for a long time you can be feminine and a feminist, you can be masculine. And I think in terms of masculinity you understand that your strength includes knowing your vulnerabilities and your sense of self and security, and your confidence comes from knowing a woman by your side, not behind you, is actually something you should not be threatened about - as opposed you should feel really empowered in having that."
Preach!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM