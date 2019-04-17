All the Hidden Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing About Her New Music

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 2:02 PM
The countdown is on!
Taylor Swift is set to drop something special next week—in eight days and six hours, to be exact. Over the weekend, the superstar singer started a countdown clock on her website and social media channels, letting everyone know that something would be happening on April 26. And, while the countdown could be for literally anything, us Swifties are hoping new music is on its way from the 29-year-old artist.
Though the countdown officially kicked off just days ago on April 13, Swift had already been teasing new music for some time now. Eagle-eyed fans even started noticing clues about a seventh album during the singer's reputation era.
Now, as we gear up for (hopefully!) new music from Swift, let's take a look back at all of the Easter eggs she's left her fans.
Let the Games Begin: While still touring her reputation album in October, Swift posted a photo of her and her mom Andrea Swift playing Scrabble. "Let the games BEGIN," T.Swift captioned the picture. While this photo may seem innocent to some, Swifties know that their fave singer loves to drop clues in her social media about new music.
It turns out, National Scrabble Day lands on April 13, which happens to be the day that Swift started her countdown clock. Coincidence? We think not!
Taylor’s 2019 calendar has a stamp on today’s date, April 13, I COULDNT believe it #TS7 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/OwRzsWkeBR— (adumb) (@adam_call_01) April 13, 2019
Calendar Hint: Swifties also noticed that a date on her reputation calendar had a stamp on the date April 13. T.Swift's favorite number also happens to be 13.
.... another 2019 big mood: 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 #repTourNewYearsDay— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) January 1, 2019
115 Rainbow Emojis: On Jan. 1, Swift's fan army account Taylor Nation tweeted 115 rainbow emojis. What's 115 days from Jan. 1, you ask? That would be April 26.
Another fun fact: If you spell out April Twenty Six, the T and S are also Swift's initials, her middle name is Alison.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
It's Written in the Stars: On Feb. 24, Swift posted the photo above, showing the Los Angeles skyline. She captioned the post with seven palm trees, a clue that she's referring to her seventh studio album. If you look at the picture, you can see the that there's about 61 stars that appear in the sky. Well, if you Google "61 days from Feb. 24, 2019" you'll get a date: April 26. That's the date Swift's set to release something.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
She Loves Countdowns: In Swift's March essay for Elle, entitled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," she talked about the significance of countdowns and what they mean to her. Under her 26th lesson she wrote, "I make countdowns for things I'm excited about. When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to. Even if they're not big holidays or anything, it's good to look toward the future. Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it's good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things."
Let's hope this is a #TS7 countdown, Swifties!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Since her official countdown post, Swift has continued to share multiple photos in pastel colors. The pictures have included hearts, rings, ruffles and Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia. Her website also currently has glitter hearts surrounding the countdown clock. We'll have to keep checking her social media pages for more clues about a possible new album, but regardless, we're definitely ready for it!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?