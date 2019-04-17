Watch Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Ride a Rollercoaster at Disneyland

Even Thor isn't immune to a thrill ride.

Sure, Chris Hemsworth tried to say he wasn't afraid after riding the Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster at Shanghai Disneyland, but the footage of him on the ride suggests otherwise.

The action star playfully shared clips of himself on the coaster screaming as they whizzed around.

"Wasn't even that scary, was it?" he quipped after they took a whirl.

Cue an eyebrow raise.