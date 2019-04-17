Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

The gang's all here! In a fresh batch of Game of Thrones photos released by HBO, all your favorite characters are together and planning for what looks like an intense battle.

While they're spread out through several photos, it appears that everyone, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), are gathering to hatch a plan. And from the looks of the armor Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is wearing, things are going to get intense—and fast.

In a trailer released for the second episode of the final season, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is seen standing in front of the council at Winterfell. He's got a lot to answer for. There's a new photo of that too, below.