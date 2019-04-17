Mark Hamill's Harrison Ford Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

"Harrison had a really firm grasp of like the overview, I think he'd make a really good director if he weren't so lazy," the 67-year-old joked. "We'll edit that out later."

Hamill then recalled filming a scene right after they got out of the trash compactor.

"We hadn't filmed that scene yet, and I'm looking in continuity and I said, 'Well, wait a second, this is right after we got out of the trash compactor, shouldn't my hair be all wet and matted with schmutz all through it?'" Hamill remembered. "And [Harrison] turns to me and he says, 'Hey kid, it ain't that kinda movie.'"