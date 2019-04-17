EXCLUSIVE!

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth: Find Out Her Baby Boy's Special Name

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mercedes Javid

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is officially a mom!

The Shahs of Sunset star and husband Tommy Feight welcomed a baby boy! MJ's rep confirms exclusively to E! News that Shams Francis Feight was born 6lbs 9oz in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning via a C-section. The Bravo star "feels eternally grateful and blessed" after welcoming her son. The name Shams is in honor of MJ's dad who passed and Francis is in honor of Tommy's mom who passed.

Her rep adds, "The healthy baby boy is happy and doing great, and the family can't wait to bring him home."

Today's big announcement is happy news for loyal Shahs of Sunset fans who have watched the reality star document her journey to parenthood online and on Bravo.

MJ elected to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) in hopes of expanding her family with Tommy. In addition, she had multiple surgeries to remove uterine polyps in preparation for an embryo transfer. 

Read

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reveals Sex of Her Baby

"Feeling overwhelmed with excitement, gratefulness, and hopeful about what lies ahead," MJ previously shared on Instagram following a previous hospital visit. "My husband and I are very grateful and hopeful and appreciative of this journey and what is to come. We wouldn't have made it this far without my doctors. My favorite thing throughout this journey is going to the doctor to see the baby on the ultrasound."

Throughout her pregnancy, the realtor would update fans on how she was feeling.

And whether documenting her cravings for raw fruit and veggies to her pregnancy fashion, the 46-year-old kept fans in the know with her journey.

Perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest surprise for someone who has allowed her life to be documented on Bravo for seven seasons.

"I always imagined that pregnancy, being the first leg of the journey to motherhood would bring about positive & permanent changes and adjustments into my life. We have an innocent person to set an example for, and be our best for," MJ wrote in an Instagram post. "This inspires and excites me. Bedrest has given me a different outlook, which I hope to work very hard to carry out into my future."

As MJ begins this new chapter of her life, the Bravo star is hopeful that she helped expand the conversation about IVF.

She's also grateful for Dr. Shahin GhadirI, her co-stars and fans for all their support and encouragement. "I look forward to keeping the conversation going," she shared with her followers.

Congratulations MJ on your happy family.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shahs of Sunset , Pregnancies , Babies , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
TVs Top Couples, Top 64

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

Game of Thrones Episode 2

Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

At the Heart of Gold, HBO

HBO Releases Emotional Trailer for Documentary on USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Scandal

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill's Harrison Ford Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Zedd, Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo and Zedd Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy at Coachella 2019

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Details Revealed: Find Out Who's Back and What They're Saying

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Bella Giannulli

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Isabella Deletes Instagram Account Amid College Admissions Scandal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.