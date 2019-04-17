Lori Loughlin's Daughter Isabella Deletes Instagram Account Amid College Admissions Scandal

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Bella Giannulli

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Isabella Giannulli has said goodbye to Instagram. 

Amid the ongoing college admissions scandal her famous family is embroiled in, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's firstborn daughter, 20-year-old Bella, is no longer on the social media platform. While her account is unavailable, according to an error page currently on Instagram, it's unclear when it was taken down. 

Meanwhile, her actress mom has not been on social media since the scandal broke, deleting both her Instagram and Twitter accounts after the news of her charges emerged

As for younger sister and fellow University of Southern California student Olivia Jade, the YouTube star's Instagram account remains live, though it has not been updated since late February. 

Photos

Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

Just days ago, the Full House alum and designer pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

Back in March, the couple was accused in an affidavit of agreeing to "pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Last month, the sisters were spotted driving in a car together in Santa Monica, marking the first time Olivia had been seen publicly since the scandal broke. 

A source previously told E! News the YouTuber "is very distraught and is in crisis mode."

"Olivia is more embarrassed than anything and doesn't know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family," the source continued. "She feels completely lost."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Scandal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
TVs Top Couples, Top 64

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

Game of Thrones Episode 2

Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

At the Heart of Gold, HBO

HBO Releases Emotional Trailer for Documentary on USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Scandal

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill's Harrison Ford Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Zedd, Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo and Zedd Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy at Coachella 2019

Mercedes Javid

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth: Find Out Her Baby Boy's Special Name

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Details Revealed: Find Out Who's Back and What They're Saying

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.