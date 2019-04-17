Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Romantic Trip to Mexico

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cabo Trip

James Devaney/Getty Images, Instagram

After a busy few months, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and enjoying some time away from the spotlight.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star, who are set to have a summer wedding, are currently on vacation in Mexico. The engaged couple has been posting stunning footage from their Cabo getaway on their Instagram Stories since their arrival on Monday afternoon.

"They spent their first day side by side at their private pool being waited on by a butler," a source tells E! News. "He was coming by and offering them water, cold towels and chips and guacamole from time to time. They looked like they were in heaven, totally relaxed and enjoying the beautiful weather. They spent several hours getting some sun and relaxing before they went inside their villa to rest."

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"Just before sunset they came back outside and walked down to the beach holding hands," the insider adds. "They were served drinks and a meal just as the sun was going down and next to a bonfire. It was very peaceful and quiet. They chatted and cuddled up to one another."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Vacation

Instagram

The source also shares that Jonas and Turner "seemed very happy and in love."

"Their servers were offering them anything that they wanted and they had a perfect evening listening to the waves crash and watching the sun go down," the source shares with E! News.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Vacation

Instagram

This getaway for the couple comes just days after the premiere of Turner's hit HBO series, which is in its final season. Meanwhile, Jonas has been busy releasing new music with his brothers. After their much-deserved time away, Turner and Jonas will hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala alongside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Apple News , Top Stories , Vacation

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

Watch Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Ride a Rollercoaster at Disneyland

TVs Top Couples, Top 64

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

Game of Thrones Episode 2

Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

At the Heart of Gold, HBO

HBO Releases Emotional Trailer for Documentary on USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Scandal

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill's Harrison Ford Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Zedd, Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo and Zedd Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy at Coachella 2019

Mercedes Javid

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth: Find Out Her Baby Boy's Special Name

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.