Cardi B Straddles Offset in Hot and Heavy "Clout" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 8:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

YouTube

It's getting hot in here. 

Perhaps such was the goal for Offset and Cardi B, the married pair and musical partners at the center of the Migos star's newly released video for "Clout." The husband and wife teamed up for the track from Offset's debut solo studio album, Father of 4

For the accompanying video, the couple seriously turned up the heat as they appeared in various steamy positions throughout the footage, whether it was Cardi straddling her man on a chair or standing upside down on her head with Offset holding her legs split in the air. 

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

The video has certainly gotten fans' attention, already amassing more than 200,000 YouTube views since its release on Wednesday. 

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

YouTube

"CLOUT MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!" the new mom shared on Instagram. "TELL ME WHAT YA THINK!"

This isn't the first time the two have worked on a song together. Offset was featured on her 2017 track, "Lick" as well as the 2018 hit, "Drip."

Check out the hot and heavy video above—and be warned: it's NSFW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Coachella, Collage

8 Things We Learned From Beyoncé's Coachella Documentary Homecoming

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Homecoming Album Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Tiffany Young: Meet the Record-Breaking American K-Pop Star

Billie Eilish, 2019 Coachella

How a Tight Family, Total Honesty and Deleting Twitter Led to the Rapid Rise of Billie Eilish

It's Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Birthday!

Madonna Teases New "Madame X" Album

Taylor Swift's Mysterious Countdown Means What?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.