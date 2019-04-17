Louis Tomlinson Thanks Fans for Support 1 Month After Sister Félicité Tomlinson's Death

Instagram
Louis Tomlinson is speaking out following the devastating loss of his younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson.
"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," Louis tweeted on Wednesday. "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."
Félicité, a model and social media influencer, reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, March 13, after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London. The Metropolitan Police Service told E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," the statement from police read. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."
Félicité's death comes just over two years after her and Louis' mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away after a long battle with leukemia.
Félicité Tomlinson/Instagram
In early March, the 27-year-old One Direction star released an emotional new song about his mother's death called "Two of Us."
"You'll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," Louis sings on the track. "But you once told me don't give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don't turn to dust or fade away."
In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, Louis shared how he used to call his mom for advice, which he mentions in the opening of the song.
"It was something I needed to get off my chest," he said. "I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things - anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made."
Louis also admitted in the interview that the song was "a tough one" to play for his sisters.
Since news of Félicité's death broke, there's been an outpouring of love and support for the Tomlinson family from around the world.
"Such incredibly sad news today," James Corden tweeted. "You're not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x."
"Prayers to Louis Tomlinson," Charlie Puth wrote on social media. "I can't imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I'm so sorry and my prayers are with you."
Our thoughts are with the Tomlinson family during this difficult time.