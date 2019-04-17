Watch Sophie Turner "Lose Control" in X-Men's Dark Phoenix Trailer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

YouTube

Get ready, X-Men fans!

20th Century Fox dropped its new trailer for Dark Phoenix on Wednesday. 

The movie tells the story of Jean Grey and her evolution into the Dark Phoenix. As the two-minute sneak peek shows, Sophie Turner's character is hit by a cosmic force during a space mission, giving her new powers. As she struggles to manage these new abilities, she begins to lose control—putting the world and her X-Men family in danger. 

"When I lose control, bad things happen," Turner's character says in the clip. "But it feels good."

The movie certainly features a star-studded cast. Jennifer LawrenceJames McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters are just a few celebrities to appear in the film.

The movie hits theaters June 7—so fans won't have to wait long to see this next chapter. 

Photos

X-Men: Apocalypse Movie Pics

To see the trailer, watch the video below.

We can't wait until summer!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , X-Men , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cabo Trip

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Romantic Trip to Mexico

The 100

The 100 Has a New Trailer and It Is Completely Bonkers

The Amazing Race

Casting Secrets, Surprising Rules and Travel Trouble: 19 Things You Might Not Know About The Amazing Race

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

Cardi B Straddles Offset in Hot and Heavy "Clout" Music Video

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Thanks Fans for Support 1 Month After Sister Félicité Tomlinson's Death

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

A Look Back at Our Favorite Photos of Victoria Beckham and Her Perfectly Posh Family

Anne Heche, Hollywood Medium 409

A Tearful Anne Heche Needs a Break After Tyler Henry Connects With Her Late Brother on Hollywood Medium

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.