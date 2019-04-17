Top Trends We Saw at Coachella 2019

Every year when Coachella rolls around, we're on standby for all the photos and outfit inspo to come.

True, a lot of what we see at festival season is dramatic and not anything we'd actually wear in our real lives, but a lot of it is. For instance, we unexpectedly saw a lot of tie-dye this year. Do we currently own a lot of tie-dye? No. But after seeing it being worn all weekend long, we're suddenly into the idea if a '70s-inspired T-shirt or maxi dress. Same with the Western look. We can definitely get onboard with a cowboy-approved boot to jazz up our spring wardrobe.

Want to know what else we spotted at Coachella? Keep scrolling!