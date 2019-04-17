Why Camille Grammer Compared Herself to Brett Kavanaugh on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills waded into new waters on the Tuesday, April 16 episode when they discussed Brett Kavanaugh's senate confirmation hearings and Dr. Christine Blassey Ford's testimony describing her alleged attack.

While cameras rolled on a group dinner, Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer went toe-to-toe about Dr. Ford's testimony and whether she should be believed.

"I do not discuss politics in public. My mom always taught me that: You don't have conversations about sex, religion or politics at a dinner table, so I knew it would be a fight immediately," Kyle Richards said in the RHOBH after show.