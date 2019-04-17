Why Camille Grammer Compared Herself to Brett Kavanaugh on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Wed., Apr. 17, 2019

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills waded into new waters on the Tuesday, April 16 episode when they discussed Brett Kavanaugh's senate confirmation hearings and Dr. Christine Blassey Ford's testimony describing her alleged attack.

While cameras rolled on a group dinner, Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer went toe-to-toe about Dr. Ford's testimony and whether she should be believed.

"I do not discuss politics in public. My mom always taught me that: You don't have conversations about sex, religion or politics at a dinner table, so I knew it would be a fight immediately," Kyle Richards said in the RHOBH after show.

At the dinner, Camille remained steadfast in her support of Kavanaugh, and said it was a "he said, she said" situation. Camille said she herself was a victim of assault and compared herself to Kavanaugh regarding malicious things said about her during her divorce from Kelsey Grammer.

"I know what it feels like to be wrongfully accused and humiliated all over the country, the world, for lies," Camille said at dinner.

On the after show, Camille stood by her feelings and said she felt Kavanaugh was being put on trial during his hearings, just as she was "by the press and the stuff my ex-husband was putting out there about me."

"I felt that the first season of Housewives and Kyle calling me a ‘f—king liar,' I was made to look like this villain the first season, and I was this horrible person and I felt like it was all coming down on me and it was affecting me as mother. And my children were being affected by it, and when I watched his children talk about it, that's when it hit me. I felt so bad for his kids because it struck a chord on me, what my kids were going through, because I've been there and my kids have been there and it just made me really, really emotional," Camille said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

