The 100 Has a New Trailer and It Is Completely Bonkers

If you're anything like us, you might just be watching this new trailer for The 100 with your mouths wiiide open. (No joke, that is how we watched this trailer. It wasn't pretty.)
E! News has the exclusive debut of the new spot, and while it starts out pretty reasonably with a group of survivors heading out to explore the new planet, it soon descends into total madness. The new planet may look pretty, but it is not a pleasant place in the slightest, and even its storybooks are actually warnings of the chaos to come.
This trailer offers a little more insight into what's going on in this new place, which Monty spent decades trying to find, and it certainly looks like they might have been better off all staying asleep until the next new place came along.
There's a cute-looking town that appears to have been abandoned, but there are definitely some scary-looking people nearby, and that children's book explains a couple of things a little more clearly: "Trees and plants give us shade, and we eat them every day, but when the stars align, and the forest wakes, it's time to run away. For two days, heaven is hell, and friends are foe. So few are safe, once they're exposed."
So fun!
There's lots of fighting, and it appears that the ship has been hijacked, and Clarke gets to enjoy a fancy dinner with the new probably bad guy, played by J.R. Bourne. People are dying, and everyone seems to think they're going to hell, which is fun.
Somehow the whole thing looks exactly like typical The 100 while also looking like a brand new show, which it sort of is.
"It's going to be a wild new, emotional, I think, crazy adventure, very hardcore sci-fi, which I'm excited about as well," EP Jason Rothenberg told us at the end of season five. "And so, you know, to keep it fresh we always change it up. Obviously every season is very, very different. Season 5 was quite a big sort of refreshing of the story with the six year time jump and now we've gone ahead and said, like, you know, pshh that was nothing compared to what you're about to see."
You can say that again.
The 100 finally returns on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW.