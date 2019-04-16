Why Kendall Jenner Felt Like She "Didn't Fit In" With Kardashian Sisters

Kendall Jenner might be a supermodel, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have insecurities of her own.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting candid about body image, sharing what it was like growing up alongside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In a new interview with The Telegraph, published Tuesday, the 5'10" star admits that she would often compare herself to her "sexy" sisters.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me," Kendall says. "They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'"