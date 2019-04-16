Paradise Hotel's First Promo Promises a Very Sexy Vacation

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 3:59 PM
Fox
Ready to check in?
Fox's Paradise Hotel is almost here, and as host Kristin Cavallari says in the exclusive promo below, come for the romance and stay for the drama. The new series, which is a revamp of an old series, gives a group of sexy singles the chance to stay in a fancy exclusive resort, but in order to keep staying at the resort, they have to be paired up with someone else. Or as Cavallari says, "Hook up, or you're checking out."
Sounds like some pretty wild rules for a vacation, but perfect rules for a TV show.
The contestants will be "surrounded by sun, fun, flirtation, and romance—all cloaked in a wild competition."
Each week, one single will have to leave, and will be replaced by a new single, and viewers will be able to play along on social media and "influence the action on the show." A similar version of this series ran on Fox in 2003, and Fox Reality Channel in 2008.
Cavallari will guide them in their quest for love/a longer stay at the resort, on top of starring in Very Cavallari, Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!.
Paradise Hotel will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?