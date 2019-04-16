Sophie Turner Says She Considered Suicide Over Game of Thrones Criticism

Sophie Turner is opening up about the impact that fame has had on mental health.

Fans first got to know the Brit as a young Sansa Stark when Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, which shot her to fame as a young teen. However, the rise in popularity came at a price says the 23-year-old.

In an interview with Dr. Philon his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, the actress is revealing that negative comments about her character on social media caused a decline in her mental health. "I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.' I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious," she explains to the host.

Eventually, these feelings of insecurity led to symptoms of depression, like the desire to isolate one's self and a lack of motivation, which happened "all of a sudden." The sense of isolation was worsened by the fact that she chose a career over going to university like the rest of her friends and her two brothers.

She explains, "I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them, I wouldn't want to go out and eat with them."