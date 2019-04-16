Why Jana Kramer Is Cautious About Hiring a "Hot" Nanny

Jana Kramer is opening up about her search for a nanny.

The "Why Ya Wanna" singer, who shares kids Jolie, 3, and Jace, 4 months, with husband Mike Caussin, revealed on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast that her nanny recently quit. She then went on to share with listeners that she's been trying to find a replacement using Care.com.

"I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" Jana said on the episode, posted Monday. "The wives are hiring, I don't see a guy going on Care.com and going through the nannies. Maybe they do, and that's awesome, but I personally am doing it."

Jana went on to share that some of the photos on the site made her laugh.