All the Signs Meghan Markle Might Be Running Her Royal Instagram Account

Meghan Markle, is that you typing?

It was not too long ago that the expectant Duchess and Duke of Sussex unveiled their new Instagram account. The first post even featured a message signed off specifically by Meghan and Prince Harry. However, there are suspicions that Markle may be involved with the account event when it is not noted.

The most recent hint came on Monday when the account featured a new post celebrating the many donations made in honor of the royal baby ahead of his or her arrival. "Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support—the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made!" the post's message read. "YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference."

"Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word–you've played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much," the message continued before concluding with, "You made this happen. Thank you."