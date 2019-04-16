How Falling in Love With Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind About Motherhood

Eva Mendes is opening up about her marriage to Ryan Gosling and how motherhood changed her life in a new interview with Women's Health magazine.

The 45-year-old actress is the cover star of the May issue, where she dishes on what it's like to be a mother of two.

"We're just starting to get out of survival mode," Eva says. It's been almost five years since the actress and her hubby welcomed their first child together, Esmeralda, before quickly welcoming their second daughter, Amada, a year and a half later. Since then, their life has turned into a frenzy of diapers, play dates and such, but the Hitch star says she is "more than happy" to be a mom.

Although, she admits it isn't easy to raise two toddlers, adding,"My heart goes out to women who do this alone." She explains that she and Ryan have an "amazing support group" that comprises her mom, his mom, and both their sisters, who help raise their two kids.