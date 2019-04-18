PrettyLittleThing Launches Their First Recycled Fabrics Collection

by Alanna Onanian | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 9:26 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
April 22nd is Earth Day and what a better way to celebrate than with PrettyLittleThing's Recycled Collection!
The purpose behind this collection was to rework unwanted, worn out materials and give them a second chance; turning them into pieces you want to practically live in all the time. Oh, and since they are made from recycled fabrics, you can update your wardrobe for this season and make a positive impact on the world. What more could you love?
Not only that, but PrettyLittleThing has partnered with the recycling app, reGAIN, to prevent the unnecessary pile up of discarded clothing in landfills around the UK. By trading in old, unwanted clothing, customers can get discounts off of their next PrettyLittleThing purchases by using the app. Check out this link to learn more!
Take a look below at some of our favourites from the new range:
2 Pieces Are Better Than One
Buy It: RECYCLED PALE VIOLET BANDEAU CROP TOP, £8.00 and RECYCLED PALE VIOLET CYCLE SHORTS, £8.00, RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN PINSTRIPE CROP HOODIE, £18.00 and RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN PINSTRIPE SWEAT BODYCON SKIRT, £15.00, RECYCLED BLUSH PINSTRIPE CROP SWEATER, £15.00 and RECYCLED BLUSH PINSTRIPE SWEAT BODYCON SKIRT, £15.00
Bold Bodysuits
Buy It: RECYCLED BLACK CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE BODYSUIT, £12.00, RECYCLED VIOLET SQUARE NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT, £10.00, RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN UNITARD, £15.00, RECYCLED BLACK PINSTRIPE SQUARE NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT, £10.00
Dress to Impress
Buy It: RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN T SHIRT DRESS, £12.00, RECYCLED BARDOT BODYCON DRESS BLACK, £15.00, RECYCLED PLUS VIOLET BARDOT BODYCON DRESS, £15.00
To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?