PrettyLittleThing Launches Their First Recycled Fabrics Collection

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 9:26 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

PLT Recycled

April 22nd is Earth Day and what a better way to celebrate than with PrettyLittleThing's Recycled Collection!

The purpose behind this collection was to rework unwanted, worn out materials and give them a second chance; turning them into pieces you want to practically live in all the time. Oh, and since they are made from recycled fabrics, you can update your wardrobe for this season and make a positive impact on the world. What more could you love?

Not only that, but PrettyLittleThing has partnered with the recycling app, reGAIN, to prevent the unnecessary pile up of discarded clothing in landfills around the UK. By trading in old, unwanted clothing, customers can get discounts off of their next PrettyLittleThing purchases by using the app. Check out this link to learn more!

Take a look below at some of our favourites from the new range:

 

PLT Recycled

2 Pieces Are Better Than One

Buy It: RECYCLED PALE VIOLET BANDEAU CROP TOP, £8.00 and RECYCLED PALE VIOLET CYCLE SHORTS, £8.00, RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN PINSTRIPE CROP HOODIE, £18.00 and RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN PINSTRIPE SWEAT BODYCON SKIRT, £15.00, RECYCLED BLUSH PINSTRIPE CROP SWEATER, £15.00 and RECYCLED BLUSH PINSTRIPE SWEAT BODYCON SKIRT, £15.00

PLT Recycled

Bold Bodysuits

Buy It: RECYCLED BLACK CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE BODYSUIT, £12.00, RECYCLED VIOLET SQUARE NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT, £10.00, RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN UNITARD, £15.00RECYCLED BLACK PINSTRIPE SQUARE NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT, £10.00

PLT Recycled

Dress to Impress

Buy It: RECYCLED PLUS PALE TAN T SHIRT DRESS, £12.00, RECYCLED BARDOT BODYCON DRESS BLACK, £15.00, RECYCLED PLUS VIOLET BARDOT BODYCON DRESS, £15.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

