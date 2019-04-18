PrettyLittleThing Launches Their First Recycled Fabrics Collection

April 22nd is Earth Day and what a better way to celebrate than with PrettyLittleThing's Recycled Collection!

The purpose behind this collection was to rework unwanted, worn out materials and give them a second chance; turning them into pieces you want to practically live in all the time. Oh, and since they are made from recycled fabrics, you can update your wardrobe for this season and make a positive impact on the world. What more could you love?

Not only that, but PrettyLittleThing has partnered with the recycling app, reGAIN, to prevent the unnecessary pile up of discarded clothing in landfills around the UK. By trading in old, unwanted clothing, customers can get discounts off of their next PrettyLittleThing purchases by using the app. Check out this link to learn more!

Take a look below at some of our favourites from the new range: