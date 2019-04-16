Chance the Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Sends Him the Sweetest Birthday Message

Happy birthday, Chance the Rapper!

The artist turned 26 years old on Tuesday, and nobody was more excited for the "No Problem" star than his wife Kirsten Corley.

"Happy 26th birthday to my best friend," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. "God was surely up to something when he created you and I'm so eager to see what he's going to do in your 26th year of life!!!! My baby daddy 2x, my 4ever boyfriend, my rock, my life partner, MY HUSBAND. Love you more than words."

It certainly has been an exciting time for the couple. Last month, the dynamic duo revealed they're expecting their second child. The soon-to-be mother of two announced the news by sharing a photo of her baby bump.

"Oh yeah, we're pregnant," she captioned the pic.

The happy news came just a few days after the couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Newport Beach, Calif. It also came a few years after they welcomed their first child, Kensli.